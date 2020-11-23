Microsoft has 750 Xbox games on sale right now for Black Friday

If your game collection is looking a bit stale these days and you’re looking to add some more to your library, Microsoft is running a killer deal on a ton of Xbox One games right now. 750 games, to be exact.

So what’s up for grabs? Pretty much everything. Some of our favorites include this Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla bundle for $91. Star Wars Squadrons is down to just $24, and Marvel’s Avengers is now $30. If you want to kick it old school, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is currently down to just $26. Again, you have plenty of options to choose from. For the full list, click here.

Whether you need some games for yourself or want to knock off some names off your holiday shopping list, you should absolutely take advantage of this deal. The prices are set to go back up after Black Friday, so don’t miss out.

