Deals
Microsoft has Xbox Series X controllers on sale for $50 a piece
$10 off is better than paying the full $60 for it.
If you’re one of the lucky folks to get their hands on a brand-new Xbox Series X, congratulations, you’re one of the lucky ones. Now that you have the console, it’s time to stock up on an extra controller.
And you’re in luck because Microsoft is blowing them out at just $50 a pop. They typically sell at $60. And you have a selection of different color choices too.
Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay. Stay on target with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case.
Sure, $10 off isn’t the biggest discount, but hey, would you rather pay the full $60 or the discounted price of $50? I’m guessing you’re going to go with the cheaper option. Good for you. Click the button below for more details.
