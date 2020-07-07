Deals
Newegg is blowing out 2TB waterproof USB flash drives for just $8 a pop
Today only
Flash drives are almost a necessity these days. And if you’re looking to stock up on some, Newegg has a nuclear deal that gets you this 2TB waterproof USB flash drive for just $8 apiece, today only. That’s insane.
Sure, these sticks are on USB 2.0 tech, so you won’t get superfast transfer speeds, but if you need it for the occasional transfer or something similar, this is pretty much a no brainer.
If this $8 price point sounds good to you, just note, you only have today to jump on this deal. And guessing by the price, these puppies will probably sell out fast, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of this deal. Click the button below for more details.
