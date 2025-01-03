The latest GeForce RTX 50 leak comes directly from Nvidia

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Nvidia is gearing up for the GeForce LAN 50, a special 50-hour event scheduled for the first week of January.

The event will include the announcement of the GeForce RTX 50 series, and Nvidia will also give away hardware, games, and unique items not available anywhere else.

Nvidia has released a teaser to promote its upcoming event. The teaser includes a brief look at a PC that will be given away as a prize.

The image itself is pretty dark, but the folks at VideoCardz somewhat brightened it up to reveal a GPU with a completely new design, which is likely a GeForce RTX 50 series GPU.

The teaser reveals a new GPU design, presumably a GeForce RTX 50 series GPU

The folks at Videocardz used enhancement tools to change the image’s brightness and resolution and uncovered that the PC build showcased in the video features a new GeForce RTX design.

Image: Videocardz

Now, I am not an expert on Nvidia’s GPU designs. However, the GPU design on the edited images looks pretty different from the RTX 40 series cards.

Even Videocardz states that the design is unfamiliar, and the outlet presumes that the featured GPU could be an RTX 5080 or 5070 Ti.

What stands out is Nvidia’s departure from its previous push-pull air design. The GPU features in the image boast two fans on the front side.

Last month’s leak from Zotac and Acer suggested that Nvidia may unveil up to five RTX 50 series GPUs very soon, including an RTX 5090, an RTX 5080, and a 5070 Ti.

Videocardz also recently reported on an RTX 5080 from MSI that sports 16GB of GDDR7 memory.

At this point, Nvidia isn’t really secretive about the RTX 50 series, given the GPUs are set to be revealed in a few days at the company’s LAN Party, which is conveniently named GeForce LAN 50 and is set to run from January 4th to January 6th.

