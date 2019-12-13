Oculus Go headsets are down to just $130 right now (normally $200)

If you’ve always wanted to try out virtual reality, but the idea of strapping your phone to your face is too weird and the high costs associated with it – this Amazon deal is for you. For a limited time, Amazon is blowing out Oculus Gop headsets at just $130 a pop. They usually sell for $200.

The standalone Oculus Go lets you play VR games, watch movies, sports or concerts or hang out with friends in VR chat. It comes with a controller, has built-in audio, and is powered by the Snapdragon 821 chipset for mobility. Watch your favorite streaming services as if you’re watching on a 180-inch screen, without the price tag. This is just the tip of the iceberg tho. Learn more here.

$130 for an Oculus Go headset is by the best price we’ve seen to date on this, so if this something you’ve been meaning to get, you won’t find it any cheaper than this. Not to mention, this makes for a great holiday gift too.

