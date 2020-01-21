Connect with us

Deals

One of Anker’s best true wireless earbuds is down to just $30 right now

These are dirt cheap right now, don’t pass this up.

anker soundcore liberty neo knowtechie
Image: KnowTechie

If you’re looking for a solid pair of true wireless earbuds, look no further than Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds, because right now they’re just $30. They normally sell for $50.

Sure, they’re not AirPods but they offer essentially everything you would find in them. You get 5 hours of playtime from a single charge, a battery charging case that promises 15 extra hours of playback, excellent sound, and IPX7 protection. Not bad for just $30, right?

At this price, you really can’t go wrong. Seriously, even if you lose these you won’t feel bad because all you’re is just $30. You can’t complain about that. To learn more, click on the button below or the link above to read more about all the features.

see at amazon

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology and everything else under the sun.

Comments

More in Deals