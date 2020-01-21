One of Anker’s best true wireless earbuds is down to just $30 right now

If you’re looking for a solid pair of true wireless earbuds, look no further than Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds, because right now they’re just $30. They normally sell for $50.

Sure, they’re not AirPods but they offer essentially everything you would find in them. You get 5 hours of playtime from a single charge, a battery charging case that promises 15 extra hours of playback, excellent sound, and IPX7 protection. Not bad for just $30, right?

At this price, you really can’t go wrong. Seriously, even if you lose these you won’t feel bad because all you’re is just $30. You can’t complain about that. To learn more, click on the button below or the link above to read more about all the features.

