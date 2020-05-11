One of Aukey’s best wireless chargers is down to just $6 right now

You may or may not need this, but if you do, Amazon is blowing out these really great fast-charging wireless chargers for just $6 right now with code VOSPTBFT. It normally sells for $11.

As for the charger, it’s an Aukey 10W Qi-Certified Fast Charging Wireless Pad. Aukey is pretty reputable for making good stuff, so I wouldn’t put too much thought into smashing that buy button. Out of 483 user reviews, this charger scores a nearly perfect rating of four stars. That’s really good.

Either way, it’s up for grabs for $6. Just be enter code VOSPTBFT at checkout to get the discount. And if you’re into the whole wireless charging thing, probably wouldn’t hurt scooping up a few at that price. For more information about this charger, be sure to click on the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.