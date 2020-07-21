One of Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones is down to $90 right now (usually $300)

If you don’t mind an open up box unit, eBay is blowing out Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones at just $89. Yup, that’s not a typo. eBay is seriously unloading these for $90. They normally sell brand new for $300. Seriously, this price is bananas.

If you’re not familiar with active noise canceling technology, there’s a couple of things to know. First, it’s hard to pull off. Most of the time you either get good noise-canceling or good sound. This option from Sony gives you the best of both worlds, with class-leading noise canceling that doesn’t sacrifice your audio fidelity.

The Sony-designed QN1 noise-canceling processor can tell if you’re walking, traveling, or just hanging around, adjusting its profile accordingly to keep your media coming in loud and clear. These headphones even have Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing tech, a feature unique to this set to give you optimal sound at high altitudes. Insane.

Again, it’s a refurb but at this price, it’s really hard to pass this up. These are literally one of the best ANC headphones money can buy right now and seeing it at this all-time low makes it a must buy. Don’t pass this up if you’re in the market for this.

