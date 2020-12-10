OnlyFans is making an absolute killing and now they want to branch out more into the mainstream

OnlyFans, the go-to platform for adult performers, has grown into one of the world’s biggest media companies. The media giant has more than 85 million users that are there for some of the 1 million content creators. This year, OnlyFans generated over $2 billion in sales, out of which it nets around 20%. Considering that, they are on track to earn $400 million.

Now, the company wants to grow its customer base even more and include celebrities, athletes, musicians, and gamers to its portfolio of content creators. Cardi B is one of the first mainstream celebrities, outside of the adult industry, that opted to use the OnlyFans platform.

Cardi B posted her first video on August 12th. It was a behind the scenes video of a photoshoot she did for the front page of Elle Magazine. A couple of weeks later, she uploaded another video. This time it was from the shooting of her WAP music video. That video generated approximately $1,000 in tips and thousands of likes on the OnlyFans platform.

According to Tim Stokely, the CEO of OnlyFans, they took note of big celebrities’ impact when Beyonce rapped about OnlyFans, and when Cardi B started uploading her content.

Stokely also spoke of what differentiates OnlyFans from other media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. He said that celebrities on Instagram and Twitter tend to share the “most manicured versions of themselves,” whereas, on OnlyFans, fans get to experience and see a more intimate version of the creator.

Before OnlyFans, Tim Stokely founded similar online businesses. In 2011 he founded GlamWorship, a specialized website for a sex fetish identified as “financial domination.” On this website, clients gave money or gifts to a dominant performer. Over time, the models on the platform started accepting custom video requests. Then came Custom4U, where anyone could order or made a custom video. As expected, porn actors and adult models were among the most avid content creators. Users order tailor-made videos on this platform, whereas porn actors and adult performers made those videos for a price set by them. Afterward, he created a marketplace for tradespeople. On this platform, tradespeople such as plumbers and carpenters sold their expertise via a video or an audio call.

OnlyFans came to life in 2016. In 2018, Tim Stokley sold the majority of its stocks to Leonid Radvinsky, an internet entrepreneur and investor from Chicago. Radvinsky kept Stokley as the CEO of the company.

