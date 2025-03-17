Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OpenAI and Google are urging the US government to allow AI models to train using copyrighted content.

Both companies recently published proposals emphasizing why this is crucial for America’s leadership in AI.

OpenAI even argues that restricting AI’s access to copyrighted material could be a national security risk.

The US government asked for input on how to strengthen the country’s AI industry as part of an initiative originally launched during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The goal is to ensure that the US remains a global leader in AI while avoiding unnecessary regulations that could slow down innovation.

OpenAI warns that limiting American AI models from using copyrighted data could give China a competitive advantage.

The company highlights China’s AI advancements, including the rise of DeepSeek. OpenAI believes that if China’s AI developers can freely access data, while US companies face restrictions, the US could fall behind in the AI race.

Google states that copyright laws, along with privacy and patent rules, could block access to essential data needed for training AI models.

The company argues that current “fair use” policies and exceptions for text and data mining have been crucial in AI development, allowing companies to use publicly available copyrighted material without heavily affecting the original content creators.

Google also warns that forcing companies to negotiate permissions with copyright holders would slow down AI progress.

Another AI company, Anthropic, submitted a proposal but took a different approach. Instead of focusing on copyright, it suggested the US government develop ways to assess AI-related national security risks.

It also proposed stricter controls on AI chip exports and improvements to energy infrastructure to support AI growth.

Meanwhile, AI companies are facing legal battles over how they acquire training data. OpenAI is being sued by several news outlets, including The New York Times, and celebrities like Sarah Silverman and George R.R. Martin.

In short, OpenAI and Google want the US government to allow AI to be trained on copyrighted material, arguing that it’s essential for AI progress and national security.

