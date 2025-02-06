You could be fined $1 million and imprisoned for using DeepSeek AI

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The meteoric rise of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model rivaling ChatGPT, has unsettled both US businesses and policymakers, pressing legislative action.

In response to growing concerns over China’s advancements in artificial intelligence, Republican Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a new bill.

This bill could impose severe penalties on those utilizing China-made AI technologies, such as DeepSeek, within the United States.

The legislation safeguards US dominance in AI development while intensifying trade restrictions against China.

US senator proposes jail for DeepSeek use

The proposed law explicitly seeks to prevent US entities from using China’s AI capabilities and sets a comprehensive ban on the importation of AI technology or intellectual property originating from China.

If legislated, this prohibition would take effect 180 days after the law is passed, making it illegal for individuals or businesses to use, distribute, or integrate Chinese AI technologies within the US market.

Violators of the proposed law would face harsh criminal and civil penalties. Entities found in violation could get fines of up to $100 million, while individuals would be penalized up to $1 million.

Additionally, civil penalties would amount to three times the damages incurred by the US government.

Offenders would also be barred from obtaining federal contracts, licenses, and financial assistance for five years, effectively cutting them off from critical government resources and funding opportunities.

Although DeepSeek is not explicitly named in the bill, the AI startup has already drawn scrutiny from US officials.

The Independent reports that President Donald Trump has referred to the platform as a “wake-up call” for the US, highlighting concerns over China’s rapid AI advancements.

Meanwhile, key US institutions such as the US Navy and NASA have already banned the use of DeepSeek, signaling mounting fears over potential security risks associated with the technology.

Beyond restricting Chinese AI imports, the bill also seeks to restrain the flow of AI knowledge and expertise to China.

It would prohibit the export, reexport, or in-country transfer of AI technology from the US to China.

Moreover, US citizens would be barred from engaging in AI research and development within China, collaborating with Chinese organizations, or sharing AI research with Chinese nationals linked to the Chinese government or military.

What do you think about this new bill? Should the US continue with a bill like this?

