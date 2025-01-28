ChatGPT rival DeepSeek says it’s been hit by a massive cyberattack

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

DeepSeek, a rising Chinese startup in the AI landscape, has announced that a significant malicious attack has targeted its services.

This disruption has forced the company to temporarily limit new user registrations. However, registrations are still being processed, albeit with potential delays.

A notice on DeepSeek’s website advises users to try again if they encounter issues, reassuring existing users that they can log in without disruption.

Meanwhile, the service’s status page reflects degraded performance, highlighting the impact of the attack.

Details about the nature or extent of the cyberattack remain skimpy. DeepSeek has not disclosed whether existing users or their data have been compromised, leaving many questions unanswered. (Via: Reuters)

The incident follows an earlier series of outages on Monday, coinciding with the app’s meteoric rise to the top of both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store charts.

These technical issues come at a critical time for the startup, which only recently launched its AI assistant for Android and iOS.

DeepSeek’s AI chatbot has gained significant traction due to its unique advantages over competitors.

The service reportedly uses far less data and operates at a fraction of the cost compared to established models from companies like OpenAI and Meta.

This cost-effectiveness, coupled with its robust performance, has positioned DeepSeek as a potential disruptor in the global AI market, challenging the dominance of American AI innovation.

Its rapid success has drawn attention to China’s evolving competitiveness in the field of artificial intelligence.

Word on the internet is the chatbot’s impressive human-like reasoning, and its embrace of open-source principles makes it a challenging alternative to platforms like ChatGPT.

Despite its recent setbacks, DeepSeek’s potential to dominate the AI landscape remains evident, and the industry is watching closely to see how the company navigates these challenges.

