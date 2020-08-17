Pick up this killer VAVA Voom 22 wireless Bluetooth speaker for just $40 (50% off)

If you’re looking for a new Bluetooth speaker, stop what you’re doing and check out this VAVA Voom 22 wireless Bluetooth speaker. Right now it’s down to just $40 with promo code Q79GIV8X. This puppy usually sells for $80.

Here’s a quick rundown: A speaker is measured by its sound quality, which is why the VAVA VOOM 22 is capable of delivering rich, clear high-fidelity audio. The 30W wireless speaker also features a powerful bass EQ mode that adds the low ends of your favorite songs so you can really feel that deep bass.

Cable Connection or Wireless Playback No matter how you prefer to connect, the VOOM 22 has you covered. Choose between the standard 3.5mm audio cable connection, or go wireless with Bluetooth for the freedom to move around.

Picking up this speaker for $40 vs. the regular $80 is a no-brainer. Also, the reviews speak for themselves. Out of 79 user reviews, this speaker has a near-perfect rating of four stars. We’re not sure how long this promo code will be around for sure, so grab it before it’s gone. Again, enter code Q79GIV8X at checkout to see the discount. For more info, click the button below.

