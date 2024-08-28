Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Plaud is shaking things up with the launch of the NotePin, a new wearable that’s all about helping you capture your life on the go.

Hot on the heels of their TikTok-famous AI voice recorder, this gadget is designed to be your everyday assistant, recording notes and meetings while you hustle through your day.

NotePin is a sleek, pill-shaped device that you can wear however you like—around your neck, pinned to your shirt, strapped to your wrist, or clipped to just about anything.

It’s got that early Fitbit vibe, but instead of counting steps, it’s counting all the essential stuff you don’t want to forget.

In the world of AI wearables, there are mostly two types: those that are all about companionship (think Friend, which just hangs out and chats) and those that aim for productivity (like Limitless, which is more useful than fun).

Image: Plaud

The NotePin falls squarely in the productivity camp. Plaud wants it to be your go-to for transcribing conversations, summarizing meetings, and pulling out action items from everything you do.

The NotePin boasts an impressive battery life—up to 20 hours of nonstop recording. But here’s the kicker: it’s not always recording. You have to tap it to start capturing audio, which is a smart move for both user experience and privacy.

You decide when you want to record, addressing some of the sticky consent issues associated with devices that can capture everything around you.

Plaud’s first product, the Note voice recorder, has already made waves as one of the best voice note tools around. It sticks to the back of your phone, records voice notes or calls, and then automatically transcribes and summarizes them.

While the app could use some cleanup, the tech itself is solid. The NotePin aims to improve on that by being more accessible—no more digging in your pocket; it’s right on your body when you need it.

Image: Plaud

At $169, the NotePin is priced to appeal to anyone looking to up their productivity game without breaking the bank.

You can access basic AI features for free, but if you want the good stuff—like summary templates and speaker labels—you’ll need to shell out $79 a year. If you’re interested in this kind of gadget, chances are you’ll want those premium features.

As more people start recording their lives thanks to AI tech, the big question will be: what do we do with all that data? Perfect memory sounds great in theory, but making it work is another story. Plaud and its competitors will have their hands full figuring out how to handle all that info.

In short, Plaud’s NotePin is here to make your life easier, one recorded word at a time. It’s a nifty blend of helpful features and practical applications wrapped in a user-friendly design.

Whether you’re looking to boost your productivity or just want a cool new toy to show off, the NotePin is worth checking out.

NotePin is available for preorder now, and the first batch of preorders is expected to start shipping in late September 2024.

What do you think about the NotePin and its potential to transform how we capture and manage our daily tasks? Are you excited about this new wearable, or do you have concerns about privacy and data management? We’d love to hear your thoughts!

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news