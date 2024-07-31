KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

It’s a lonely world out there, but you’re not alone because when real friends leave you hanging, technology will always be there to ‘help.’ In this case, it’s Friend, a pendant that promises companionship, not productivity.

While other devices like the Humane AI pin and Rabbit R1 have flamed out in spectacular fashion, Friend’s creator, 21-year-old Avi Schiffmann, is betting that what we really want from AI is a buddy, not a taskmaster.

The Friend device itself is a round, glowing orb that you’ll either wear around your neck or clip onto your clothes. It’s not about automating tasks or boosting productivity but providing companionship.

It’s meant to develop a personality that complements the user and is always there to chat about a movie after watching it or help analyze how a bad date went awry.

Schiffmann’s vision for Friend is ambitious: he wants it to be your best friend, one that is with you wherever you go, listening to everything you do and being there to offer encouragement and support.

Image: KnowTechie

In an era where AI companionship is already a reality for many, Friend is positioning itself as the ultimate wing-AI.

The wearable AI space is still in its infancy, with early entrants like the Humane AI pin and Rabbit R1 struggling to find their footing. The Humane AI pin, which promised to free us from our smartphones, has seen slow sales and is already looking for an exit.

The Rabbit R1, despite its sleek design and impressive AI capabilities, has been panned by reviewers for its poor performance and high price tag.

Friend, on the other hand, is taking a different approach. Because who needs productivity when you can have a clingy AI companion? It’s tapping into a desire for connection and community that goes beyond just getting things done. Translation: it’s for people who can’t make friends in real life.

And with its stylish design and open-source approach, Friend is positioning itself as a wearable AI that’s both accessible and customizable. Because nothing screams “cool” like a bunch of coders tinkering with your digital BFF’s personality.

Of course, the proof will be in the pudding. Can Friend really deliver on its promise of companionship? Will people warm to the idea of wearing an AI buddy around their neck? Or will it be a lonelier, tech-bro spin on a Tamagotchi?

As the wearable AI landscape continues to evolve, one thing is clear: the devices that succeed will be the ones that understand what we really want from AI. And right now, that just might be a friend…because our real ones are all sick of our shit.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news