ElevenLabs’ AI tool makes noisy background audio a thing of the past

Background noise: the bane of every podcaster, YouTuber, and videographer’s existence.

We’ve all been there – you’re in the middle of a great take, and then a siren blares past, your dog decides to bark loudly, or the air conditioning kicks in with a rattling hum. It’s frustrating, and it can totally ruin an otherwise great piece of content.

That’s where ElevenLabs’ new AI Voice Isolator comes in. This free tool uses AI to remove unwanted background noise from your audio, leaving you with crystal-clear dialogue that sounds like it was recorded in a professional studio.

The best part?

It’s ridiculously easy to use. Simply upload your audio file to the ElevenLabs website, and the Voice Isolator will work its magic.

In my tests, it removed everything from the sound of a closing door to the clinking of dishes in the background, leaving speech that sounded wonderfully clean.

But how does it compare to the competition? Adobe has its own noise reduction tools, and they’re certainly effective. However, they require a bit more technical know-how to use effectively.

The Voice Isolator, on the other hand, is a set-it-and-forget-it solution that just works.

Of course, the Voice Isolator isn’t perfect. In my tests, I sometimes struggled with very loud or abrupt noises, like a knock at the door or a car horn blaring outside.

And as ElevenLabs notes, it’s not currently optimized for use with music. But for the average podcaster or videographer looking to clean up their dialogue tracks, it’s a total game-changer.

The best part? It’s free to use, with fairly generous limits—you get 10 minutes of audio processing per month at no cost. If you need more than that, plans start at just $5/month.

So if you’re tired of letting background noise get in the way of your content, give the Voice Isolator a try. Your listeners (and your sanity) will thank you.

