Turns out the brains behind the sassy AI voices telling you the weather belong to two tech bros you’ve probably never heard of.

But the questionable origins of ElevenLabs will make you think twice about giving your smart speaker an upgrade.

ElevenLabs burst onto the scene quicker than your average viral TikTok dance, dazzling over a million users with its flagship speech synthesis tool.

For context, this little piece of software breathes uncanny emotional range into robotic voices, spitting out expressions as fast as Kanye spouts controversy.

ElevenLabs made waves with its viral voice cloning software, but who’s behind this increasingly controversial AI startup?

So, who owns ElevenLabs?

Apparently, the company’s two owners have some impressive notches on their belts. So what are their history? Where were they before?

What do a machine learning expert and corporate schemer make when they join forces? An AI startup so potentially problematic that even Mark Zuckerberg raised an eyebrow.

ElevenLabs ownership

Dabkowski and Staniszewski remain the key shareholders and decision-makers, but ElevenLabs now also counts influential VC firms like Andreessen Horowitz as major investors.

They have a unique approach to voice synthesis, using contextual clues from the text to determine the appropriate emotion and adjust things like tone and inflection.

This helps the AI deliver longer texts more naturally by preserving that context over time.

On the surface, ElevenLabs looks slick. The voice cloning tech impressed notoriously picky Silicon Valley investors into forking out $2 million pre-seed so the company could scale up.

They’re also working on user-designed voices and paying actors for clones, indicating an ethical approach to using human voices.

But now ethicists are wagging their fingers about the “Black Mirror-esque” implications. And to be fair, they’re certainly not wrong about that.

“It’s only a matter of time before this voice mimicry gets out of hand,” tweeted leading AI philosopher Susan Schneider. “Deepfakes are so 2020. The real victim in 2023 is truth itself.”

ElevenLabs Cheat Sheet Founders : Piotr Dabkowski (former Google engineer) and Mati Staniszewski (ex-Palantir strategist)

: Piotr Dabkowski (former Google engineer) and Mati Staniszewski (ex-Palantir strategist) Established : 2022

: 2022 Headquarters : United States

: United States Product : AI-powered speech synthesis platform

: AI-powered speech synthesis platform Special Features : Emotionally responsive voice synthesis, quick voice cloning

: Emotionally responsive voice synthesis, quick voice cloning Investors : Andreessen Horowitz among others

: Andreessen Horowitz among others Funding : $2 million pre-seed funding

: $2 million pre-seed funding User Base: Over a million users

ElevenLabs may have built a better vocal mousetrap, but some experts worry we’ll all wind up getting snapped if the wrong people get their hands on it.

Still, the founders swear that world domination isn’t part of their grand plan.

“We just want to take voice tech to the next level,” Dabkowski innocently shrugged in an interview.

Is ElevenLabs a siren song luring us into ethical peril, or is the next startup primed to become a household name? The jury’s still out.

