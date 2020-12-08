TV game shows have been a trendy genre of small-screen entertainment for decades. Sadly, some of them have ended after decades of broadcasting, but that doesn’t mean they are gone forever.

Several years ago, a couple of companies that make live casino games had created a hybrid genre of live dealer games when live casino gaming was in bloom. The genre quickly shot to fame and became the most popular form of digital gambling worldwide.

In honor of the best TV game shows of all time, we present you with the most popular TV game shows that are turned into online casino hits.

Dream Catcher

When someone says the game show, casino players automatically think of Dream Catcher. This game started the entire live casino genre, so it’s only fair to start our list with it.

Dream Catcher is based on the Wheel of Fortune and is the first to start a trend many subsequent releases would try to match. The entire game revolves around a massive money wheel built specifically for this game. Dream Catcher is quite popular in the UK live casinos as the British version of Wheel of Fortune left its mark on the audience.

Evolution, the company behind this game, made Monopoly Live as well, a game that combines the legendary eponymous board game and Dream Catcher’s money wheel. Other notable releases that feature money wheels are Spin a Win, Crazy Time, and Live Mega Wheel.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

We cannot talk about famous game-shows-turned-casino-classics without mentioning Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Although we are primarily focused on live dealer genre here, Big Time Gaming’s online slot is an unavoidable part of our list. It is exceedingly popular across many online casinos in the UK mainly because the television show originated in the UK.

The television show emerged in Britain, but it quickly spread to other countries as well. The American version of the TV show officially is today equally popular as the British version. It aired until 2014, but the popularity of the award-winning show made the creators bring it back this year. It currently airs on ABC, its original network.

Deal or No Deal

Deal or No Deal must be one of the most popular television game shows ever to be made. Its popularity goes beyond the USA and the UK, as nearly every country across the globe had its own variation of the show. The nature of Deal or No Deal show makes it easy to adapt to the live casino format.

Hence, multiple live dealer variations of the game exist in the online gambling community. The most famous one is Deal or No Deal Live casino game from Evolution. It is the first Deal or No Deal casino game to appear in the world, but it wasn’t the only one for too long. Playtech, another industry leader in the gaming department, made its own variations, the latest being Deal or No Deal the Big Draw.

Mega Ball

The final game based on a popular TV game show on our list is Mega Ball. Truth be told, the live game show is not a casino remake of any specific game show, but rather combines bingo and lottery elements. And Sunday nights were always meant for bingo!

Mega Ball features a plethora of numbered balls that carry the promise of big prizes if you succeed in completing lines on the tickets. However, the game creators went a step further. To make it even more appealing to their customers, they introduced Multipliers which augment prizes for wins up to 1,000x.

Conclusion

Small screens have some very big things to offer, as Netflix says. Saying goodbye to your favorite show (regardless of the genre) is hard. But a goodbye doesn’t have to be final, but rather a temporary parting phrase like ‘see you later’. The live casino game shows above prove that.

Thanks to industry-leading software providers in the gambling sector, we can enjoy our favorite game shows straight from any screen that we like. And the best thing about it is that you don’t have to wait for new episodes. You can play them whenever you want.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: