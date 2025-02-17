Apple TV+ streaming app is now available on Android

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Rejoice! Apple TV + fans on Android, as Apple has officially announced its one and only streaming service, the Apple TV + for Android smartphones and tablets.

The app is now available on the Google Play Store.

Now that Apple TV + is accessible to Android smartphone and tablet users, enjoying Apple’s premium streaming service is more convenient than ever.

Previously, Android smartphone and tablet users had to use “tv.apple.com” on their browsers. Now, they can directly access Apple TV +, which features a variety of original TV shows, movies, MLB’s Friday Night Baseball, and much more.

It also includes the MLS Season Pass, a subscription service that includes all of the MLS’s regular seasons and playoffs.

Apple TV+ is now accessible on all your Android screens

Finally, Android joins the long list of platforms where Apple TV + is available, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV , Apple Vision Pro, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks, select smart TVs, and more.

It’s not like Apple TV + wasn’t entirely absent from Android before today. Apple already offered its streaming service on Android TV/Google TV devices. Android smartphones and tablets were the only exceptions until now.

Android users can now access Apple TV + and MLS Season Pass through their respective Apple Accounts or subscribe directly through Google Play.

Even Android TV/Google TV users can now subscribe to Apple TV + directly through the Google Play billing system.

There’s one caveat, though. Apple TV +’s Android app doesn’t include the iTunes Store.

So, you won’t be able to rent or purchase additional TV shows or movies, and there’s also no media library to show or list the already purchased ones.

However, we are uncertain why Apple delayed the launch of Apple TV + on Android for so long.

Understandably, there’s no end to streaming services on Android, but it’s not like Google was keeping Apple away for its own good.

Also, when it comes to crossing platforms, Apple’s music service, Apple Music, has been available on Android for almost a decade now.

So, we don’t see any reason for this delay. Still, it’s better late than never.

In the United States, Apple offers Apple TV + for $9.99 each month or $99 annually, while the MLS Season Pass is priced at $14.99 monthly or $99 per season.

Additionally, Apple TV + provides all the benefits of Apple One along with access to all other Apple services.

