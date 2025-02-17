Android
Apple TV+ streaming app is now available on Android
You can now directly subscribe to Apple TV+ from your Android smartphones and tablets through Google Play without needing an Apple account.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Rejoice!
The app is now available on the Google Play Store.
Now that
Previously, Android smartphone and tablet users had to use “tv.apple.com” on their browsers. Now, they can directly access
It also includes the MLS Season Pass, a subscription service that includes all of the MLS’s regular seasons and playoffs.
Apple TV+ is now accessible on all your Android screens
Finally, Android joins the long list of platforms where
It’s not like
Android users can now access
Even Android TV/Google TV users can now subscribe to
There’s one caveat, though.
So, you won’t be able to rent or purchase additional TV shows or movies, and there’s also no media library to show or list the already purchased ones.
However, we are uncertain why Apple delayed the launch of
Understandably, there’s no end to streaming services on Android, but it’s not like Google was keeping Apple away for its own good.
Also, when it comes to crossing platforms, Apple’s music service, Apple Music, has been available on Android for almost a decade now.
So, we don’t see any reason for this delay. Still, it’s better late than never.
In the United States, Apple offers
Additionally,
Will you use