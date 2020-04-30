This portable generator is down to just $76 right now

If you’re someone who enjoys the great outdoors or tired of lugging around extension cables to your backyard, having a portable generator at your disposal is the way to go. And if you’re looking to add one to your collection, Amazon has this Suaoki portable generator down to just $76 with code NBVFMA8N. It usually sells for $126.

This generator comes equipped with four Dc ports, three 3.0 USB ports, as well as two-prong sockets. The generator is even capable of recharging itself using the power of the sun. However, the solar panel is sold separately. But just having that option alone is a nice touch.

$76 for this portable generator is absolutely bananas, and we wouldn’t think twice about smashing that buy button. This is by far the lowest price you’ll ever see for something like this. We’re not sure how long this coupon code is around for, so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later. Click the button below for more details.

