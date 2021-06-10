Pre-order the new Battlefield 2042 from Amazon and save $10

We finally got a reveal trailer for the long-awaited Battlefield 2042, the next installment in the popular FPS series from DICE. Fans have been waiting to hear about this new game, and the reveal trailer certainly didn’t disappoint.

The game is set to launch October 12 and it will cost $70. Mind you, there’s no single-player campaign, but as Alex points out in a recent post, everyone needs to relax a bit before we condemn a game that hasn’t come out yet. A $10 price hike isn’t that much of a bid deal.

But here’s some good news. If you preorder the game now from Amazon, you can save $10 off your total order, bringing down the cost of the game to just $60. This applies to all consoles and platforms.

On June 13, Gameplay will be revealed so we’ll have a better look at what this game has to offer. But who are you kidding, you’re probably going to buy it regardless of what the trailer looks like. We know we will. For more information, click the button below.

