Prime Day: Almost all of Zhiyun’s camera gimbals are on sale

If you’re after a gimbal for smoothing out your recorded videos, Zhiyun has you covered this Prime Day. There are deep discounts on almost every one of their well-reviewed gimbals, like this Smooth-XS we reviewed last year, now at $50 from the usual price of $65.

Their latest smartphone gimbal, the Smooth Q3, is $10 off, now only $79 for Prime members. In addition to folding down to a pocketable size, the Smooth Q3 also has an integrated light, so your selfies will look better than ever.

If you’re after a gimbal for your mirrorless camera, the Zhiyun Weebill S we raved about last year is now only $318 (normally $439), an insane price for a super capable gimbal that can balance even some of the heavier lenses on the market.

We want you to know that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.