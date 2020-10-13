Prime Day brings the price of the Fire HD 10 Tablet down to just $80 (usually $150)

If you’re looking for a tablet on the cheap that isn’t an iPad or a Galaxy Tab, feast your eyes on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet. Seriously, look at it. Did you get a good look? Well, if it piqued any interest, Amazon is blowing them out at just $80 a piece. That’s a $70 discount off the usual asking price, which is pretty impressive in our book.

Again, it’s not an iPad. But don’t let that hold you back. This little beast of a tablet rocks a 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display, features a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Not bad for $80, right?

Let’s be real here though, all you’re going to use this for is watching your favorite Netflix or Prime Video shows or occasionally check your email. Don’t go hard on the purchase of an iPad. Be smart, spend $80 on this, and call it a day.

The obvious kicker here with this being Prime Day and all is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.