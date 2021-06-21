Prime Day: Snag the awesome Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for only $248

Sony’s latest and greatest ANC over-ear headphones, the WH-1000XM4, are at a steep $100 discount for Amazon Prime Day, bringing them down to $248. That’s an insane price, for the best active noise canceling in the industry.

All three colorways are discounted, so whether you prefer matte black, silver, or the sleek blue, you’ll get a great deal today. They feature active noise canceling with dual-sensor tech, up to 30 hours of battery life on one charge, and quick charging for five hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

The Sony headphones are no slouch for voice calls either and have speak-to-chat functionality that automatically pauses playback when you start a conversation, so you can clearly hear what’s said. Oh, and they automatically adjust the noise-canceling strength based on your surroundings, so you’re never interrupted when you’re getting your groove on.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

