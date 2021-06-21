Prime Day: The brutal Demon’s Souls for PS5 is only $50 right now

Gamers with next-gen consoles found themselves a bit of sticker shock when next-gen games debuted at $70, but Amazon is here to salve your wallets. Amazon Prime Day has the seminal remake of Demon’s Souls discounted to $50, letting you keep $20 in your wallet.

You’ll die a lot in this game. That’s kind of the point of games in the Souls-like genre, and Demon’s Souls is the game that started it all off. Journey around the northern kingdom of Boletaria and do normal, touristy things, like murder every one of the inhabitants before they kill you.

Personally, I’m not sure why you, as a knight, would want to travel to a previously prosperous land of knights before the demons moved in and evicted them. Oh wait, I mean eviscerated, but the point still stands. Maybe staying home with a nice cup of hot cocoa is a better idea.

If you’re undeterred, know that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

