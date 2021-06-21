Deals
Prime Day: The Razer Blade 15 is down to a ridiculous $950
Want to game on the go? There’s a lot to like here.
Razer has pretty regular sales on its peripherals, but it’s not often that you see deep discounts on its Razer Blade laptops. For Prime Day, get the base model Razer Blade 15 with an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, 1080p 120Hz screen, and 256GB SSD for an insane price. It’s under $950, which is the cheapest we’ve ever seen. It typically sells for $1,499.99.
That slim price is also for the slimmest gaming laptop on the market, powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor and 16GB of RAM. You also get Bluetooth 5.0, Wireless-AC, 2x USB Type-A, 2x USB Type-C ports, and a beautiful 15.6-inch screen with a 1920×1080 resolution running at 120Hz.
It’s all you need for gaming on the go, in a laptop that wouldn’t look out of place on your desk at work. You’ll want to hurry though, this deal will be gone in a day.
With this being an exclusive Prime Day deal, the obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.
