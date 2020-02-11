Connect with us

Quick, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is down to just $3 for the Xbox One

This is a no-brainer, folks.

division 2 scenery
Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is almost a year old now and if you haven’t had the chance to grab it, now is the time because Microsoft is blowing it out at just $3. Nope, that’s not a typo. $3 freaking dollars. Yea, that’s pretty bananas.

The Division 2, as it prepares for its Warlords of New York expansion, is now a ridiculous $2.99 on Microsoft’s store. GameStop recently announced it had the game for $5, but as usual with GameStop these days, someone has offered something even better.

This is a killer game and if you haven’t scooped it up by now, you should totally take advantage of this deal. Josiah, our resident gaming guy notes: “If you are looking for a looter shooter that has a ridiculous amount of items and drops and like third-person military games, this is one that is definitely worth checking out.”

Worst comes to worst, all you’re losing is 3 measly dollars. This is a no-brainer, folks. To learn more, check out our full review of the game here.

