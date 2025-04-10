Reddit partners with Google Gemini for AI-powered answers

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Reddit isn’t just a platform that people rely on to find real opinions and experiences, it is now partnering with Google by integrating its Gemini AI into Reddit’s own search assistant, called Reddit Answers.

This is a big shift, especially considering that Reddit used to encourage users to rely on its own tools rather than simply Googling questions with “Reddit” in the search.

Interestingly, Google also had recently tried to reduce how much its AI tools, like Gemini and AI Overviews, pulled information from Reddit.

But now, the two platforms are working together more directly than ever.

This collaboration was announced by Google Cloud, and it means that Reddit’s AI assistant will now be powered by Gemini through Google’s Vertex AI system.

While the exact details aren’t all clear yet, the goal is to make Reddit’s search smarter and more useful.

For example, users might start seeing better-matched Reddit posts and summaries that are easier to read, with links to related communities and conversations.

The idea seems to be to keep people browsing on Reddit instead of jumping to Google.

Reddit Answers, which launched in beta in late 2024, is currently available only to Reddit users in the US and Canada and only on iOS and the web.

Regular logged-in users can ask 20 questions a day, while guests can ask up to 10 a week. Premium users get the most access, with 100 questions per day.

This tool could be especially helpful for users who prefer answers based on real-life experiences instead of the kind of generic results that sometimes show up from websites optimized just to rank in search engines.

By using Gemini’s advanced AI to understand and present these more human-centered responses and even answer follow-up questions, Reddit Answers might end up offering deeper and more thoughtful answers than typical search engines.

