Russian law now requires smartphones in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

In what may be the most Russia move to happen recently, the Russian government has passed a law that requires all smartphones and other smart devices produced in the country to have Russian software preinstalled. According to Reuters, this is part of an effort to help Russian IT companies compete more with international companies.

One of the biggest hurdles that the law had to overcome was the pushback from Apple. The smartphone giant was reluctant to allow Russian software as part of the setup process of its flagship device, the iPhone, and the law has become known in Russia as “the law against Apple.”

However, the company agreed last month to comply with the law, though Apple did make it known that all apps would still be reviewed to ensure that they comply with the App Store’s privacy and safety standards.

Here is how it looks in the actual setup. pic.twitter.com/QOUwwIGSnx — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) April 1, 2021

Some Twitter users are already reporting the change to the setup process on iPhone. The setup screen now displays a message saying “In compliance with Russian legal requirements, continue to view available apps to download.” This will then lead users to a list of Russian-made applications. This list includes various apps like search engines and web browsers, as well as apps that utilize the payment system Mir, which is the country’s national payment system created in 2015.

Russian lawmakers have stated that this law applies to all smartphones, TVs, tablets, laptops and computers produced after April 1. This law is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the country’s IT infrastructure, which Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said could become a “locomotive in the process of modernizing the country.”

According to the article mentioned above, there is another piece of legislation that contains around 60 more measures that aim to support Russia’s IT industry. It looks like the Russian government is looking to strengthen the countries foothold in the IT world, even though its cellphone market is dominated by foreign companies like Apple and Samsung.

