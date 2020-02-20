If you’re a Sam’s Club card holding member and in the market for a new phone, the company has a pretty sweet deal going on right now that’s pretty hard to pass up. Now until March 22 (or while inventory is still available), the company is offering a $300 gift card with purchase and activation of several popular phone models. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

iPhoneXS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone X

GS10+

GS9+

GS10

GS10E

GS9

Note 9

Unfortunately, the deal doesn’t apply to all carriers. AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint are the only available ones included in this deal. More details can be found here or by clicking the button below. If you’ve been meaning to pick up a new phone and currently a Sam’s Club member (you can sign up here for $45) this is kind of a no-brainer. You get a new phone plus a $300 gift card. You really can’t beat that.

Just keep in mind, this is a limited time deal so if you plan on jumping on this, we suggest doing it sooner than later as we imagine supplies will sell out fast. Click the button below for more information.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.