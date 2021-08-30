Save 15% on a Vitrazza glass office chair mat in this huge Labor Day sale

Is your office chair rolling around on a cracked, yellowing plastic floor mat? If this is the case, you absolutely need one of these glass office chair mats from Vitrazza.

And if you do, right now, they’re offering KnowTechie readers an exclusive Labor Day discount, knocking off 15% off your total order using promo code TECHIE15.

So what do these Vitrazza glass mats have to offer? Here’s a quick rundown of some of the key takeaways:

Durable: Made from ¼” thick Tufver glass, can hold over 1,000 lbs, is coated to resist fine scratches, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Made from ¼” thick Tufver glass, can hold over 1,000 lbs, is coated to resist fine scratches, and comes with a lifetime warranty. Perfect Fit: 18 in-stock and ready-to-ship sizes to fit almost any space. They also make custom shapes and sizes.

18 in-stock and ready-to-ship sizes to fit almost any space. They also make custom shapes and sizes. Pristine Floors: Clear glass enhances your beautiful hardwood, marble, tile or carpet. Plus, our pioneering Stabil-a-Dot Bumper System™ will keep your mat from moving on any surface.

Forbes recently called Vitrazza “easily the nicest office chair mat” they’ve ever used. And we have to agree with them. We got our hands on one, and Josiah had this to add: “If you hate the plastic chair mats that look and feel terrible but value your carpet or hardwood floor, this option from Vitrazza knocks it out of the park.”

The 15% discount code applies to all shapes and sizes of Vitrazza’s glass office chair mats. The promo code will expire on September 9. Again, use code TECHIE15 to save 15% off your total order.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.