Score 7 highly-useful productivity apps with this $40 Mac power bundle

Working more from home these days can have its pros and cons. A con being your productivity levels may be plummeting because you get distracted with everyday chores or your kids/pets. The 2020 Mac Power User Bundle brings you everything you need to make sure you’re as productive as possible. With lifetime access to 7 robust and powerful tools for your Mac, this bundle will help you get organized and productive in no time, all for only $40.

SyncMate 8 Expert: Lifetime License

If you work with devices that are not always Apple-based, this app may be for you. Syncmate, a power tool that allows you to switch between Mac and non-Mac devices, brings you a hassle-free solution that will save you time. Effortlessly sync your contacts, calendars, iTunes music, files, and more with any device and keep your info safe and backed up with an automatic syncing feature.

Folx 5 PRO: Downloader for Mac

We’ve all been there – a file is taking way too long to download, and you’re running late for a meeting. Folx 5 Pro brings you a time-saving solution. Both a download and torrent manager, this program increases and controls download speed, resumes interrupted downloads automatically, sends all downloaded music to Music (former iTunes) automatically, and so much more.

Commander One PRO

If you like working with Finder, you’re going to love working with Commander One. Managing files on another level, this effective alternative allows you to set your hotkeys, manage multiple files/folders at once, find your favorite folders quickly, and so much more. You’ll never have to worry about finding any file on your Mac.

Elmedia Player PRO

If you work with audio and video files on the daily, the Elmedia Player PRO may be for you. A powerful alternative to QuickTime Player, Emeida helps to avoid video slowdown or troubles with sound sync, allows you to play files of all sorts, downloads videos from almost any video sharing website, and so much more.

VideoDuke: Lifetime License

With it’s easy to use interface design, VideoDuke allows you to download videos with a single click. You’ll be able to choose the video download format (3GP, MP4, M4V, or FLV) and the resolution you prefer from sites like YouTube and Vimeo straight from the app. Its fast speed will save you quality time on otherwise lengthy download times.

Airy YouTube Video & MP3 Downloader

If YouTube is your preferred streaming source, Airy is here for you. A useful YouTube downloader for Mac, this program will download YouTube videos straight to your hard drive for easy offline access in various formats and resolutions. You can even save subtitles from YouTube and extract sound from any video to save as an MP3.

USB Network Gate

With a mission to make life easier in this digital age, the USB Network Gate allows you to connect remotely to USB devices (think printers and modems) from a computer anywhere in the world. You’ll be able to connect an iOS device to multiple networks or even access shared USB devices for a remote meeting. The possibilities are endless for connecting remotely.

Access to The 2020 Mac Power User Bundle is typically priced at $300, but, for a limited time, you can boost your productivity for just $40 (that’s 86% off). Turn your Mac into a multimedia powerhouse and save time with these highly-rated apps.

