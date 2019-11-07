Deals
Score 9 premium Mac apps in this pay what you want Mac bundle
Grab 9 Mac apps to streamline your workflow, manage your data & make life easier — all for a price you pick.
Do you own a Mac? Great. Looking to get some premium Mac apps on the cheap? Perfect – you’ve come to the right place. For a limited time, you can pay what you want for a suite of 9 premium Mac apps. Seriously, pay whatever you want.
Here’s how it works: Pay what you want —& if that’s less than the average price—you’ll still take home something great. Beat the average price & you’ll take home the entire bundle. Beat the leader’s price & get entered into our epic giveaway—plus you’ll get featured on the leaderboard.
Here’s what’s up for grabs:
- Cisdem PDF Converter
- Dropzone 3
- AnyTrans for iOS
- MovieSherlock Pro Video Downloader
- Camera Guard 3 Pro
- UltData Mac Data Recovery
- Cisdem Window Manager
- Photo Denoise
- Wallpaper Wizard 2
The average price seems to be right around the $9 mark right now, so even still, paying just that to get 9 premium Mac apps is a steal. This is definitely worth considering. For more detailed information about all the apps included in this bundle, click on the button below.
More Deals:
- One Switch Menu Bar App for Mac – $2.99 (down from $7.99)
- Pay What You Want: Learn to Code Bundle – $1
- Pay What You Want: Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Bundle – $1
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.