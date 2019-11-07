Score 9 premium Mac apps in this pay what you want Mac bundle

Do you own a Mac? Great. Looking to get some premium Mac apps on the cheap? Perfect – you’ve come to the right place. For a limited time, you can pay what you want for a suite of 9 premium Mac apps. Seriously, pay whatever you want.

Here’s how it works: Pay what you want —& if that’s less than the average price—you’ll still take home something great. Beat the average price & you’ll take home the entire bundle. Beat the leader’s price & get entered into our epic giveaway—plus you’ll get featured on the leaderboard.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Cisdem PDF Converter

Dropzone 3

AnyTrans for iOS

MovieSherlock Pro Video Downloader

Camera Guard 3 Pro

UltData Mac Data Recovery

Cisdem Window Manager

Photo Denoise

Wallpaper Wizard 2

The average price seems to be right around the $9 mark right now, so even still, paying just that to get 9 premium Mac apps is a steal. This is definitely worth considering. For more detailed information about all the apps included in this bundle, click on the button below.

More Deals:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.