Score a 5-year PlayStation Plus subscription for 25% off and never worry about renewing again

Hello, fellow gamer. How much of a pain is it to wake up one day and see that Sony automatically billed you $60 for another year of PlayStation Plus. If you want to prevent this from happening again, do yourself a favor and grab this five-year subscription from StackSocial. Regularly $299, you can get this bundle offering for just $219.

With PlayStation Plus, you can access online multiplayer mode, get free games for your account each month, and get exclusive discounts and deals on select games, add-ons, preorders, and more from the PlayStation store. A year’s subscription is definitely worth $59.99. And for a limited time, you can save 26% on not one, not two, but five years of all these benefits.

Normally these five PlayStation Plus subscription codes cost $299 each, but during Cyber Week you can save 26% and get them for just $219. Act now to secure this deal before it runs out. Click the button below for more details.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide and Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.