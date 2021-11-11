Score a Fitbit Versa 2 for $120 and put off an Apple Watch purchase for another year

If you don’t have a minimum of $500 to drop on a new Apple Watch 7, get the next best thing: A Fitbit Versa 2. They look suspiciously like Apple’s offering and offer a lot of similar features. The best reason we can give to buy one right now is that they’re $60 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to just $120. They typically sell at $180.

You have your pick of colors to choose from too. You have options like Carbon, Copper Rose, and Mist Gray. Fitbit doesn’t hold back on the features either on this device. You get up to 5-day battery life, 24/7 heart rate tracking, changeable watch faces, and Amazon Alexa is baked right into it – arguably a better voice assistant than Siri.

Features aside, this is a solid deal and a great opportunity for you to dive into the world of fitness trackers and smartwatches. Not to mention, these make for great gifts too. If you’re up to it, don’t hesitate to smash that buy button because we don’t know how long Best Buy plans on keeping these at this price. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.