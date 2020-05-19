Score a lifetime subscription to PassCamp’s password manager for just $50

We get it, having to remember every single one of your passwords is becoming chore these days. Making new passwords aren’t as easy as they used to be, so having to remember a combination of multiple passwords to different sites and services is almost impossible. Well, a proper password manager changes all of that.

And if you’re looking to make the jump to one, StackSocial is offering a lifetime subscription to PassCamp’s password manager for just $50. A lifetime subscription usually costs $390, so yea, you’re getting a killer discount here.

PassCamp password manager features zero-knowledge proof, end-to-end encryption, and other security technologies that help you to safely keep and share sensitive information. With password storage, login autofill, password generator, secure password sharing, history log, admin console, user roles, unlimited guests, and more functions, PassCamp is a game-changing cloud-based password manager for teams and enterprises.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So yea, if you’ve been meaning to make the jump to a password manager, this is the deal of a lifetime. Just pay $50 now and never have to worry about renewing your subscription. Seriously, this is a no-brainer. For more details, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.