Score a lifetime subscription to the best resume software on the planet for just $29

Job hunting is a complete drag and building a resume can be one of the most daunting and tedious hurdles between you and your dream career. Stop struggling with formatting and organizing your resume with a lifetime subscription to Rezi Resume software. Right now it’s just $29. It normally sells for $540.

Trusted by over 100,000 job seekers, Rezi is specifically designed to create resumes that stand out to companies’ applicant tracking systems (ATS). Design a resume optimized for ATS and use the Rezi Score feature to get instant feedback on your resume.

Apply to multiple jobs at once, as Rezi will tweak your resume to highlight your most relevant qualifications. Don’t waste time trying to configure the ideal resume formula. Rezi has already found all the hacks for you.

Usually priced at over $500, Rezi has been discounted by 94%, dropping the price down to just $29. Don’t let your resume be one of the 75% that go unseen by employers. Start building the ultimate resume with a lifetime subscription to Rezi Resume software.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.