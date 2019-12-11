Connect with us

Deals

Score a Nintendo Switch Pro controller for just $55

This is the best price we’ve seen to date on this.

nintendo switch pro controller
Image: KnowTechie

If you own a Nintendo Switch and haven’t ponied up the funds yet for a Switch Pro controller, today is your best chance at grabbing one at a deep discount because Walmart and Amazon are blowing them out the door at just $55 a pop. The controller typically runs at $69.99.

If you have a Switch and have been looking for either an extra controller for when friends come by (give them the Joy-Cons, you use the Pro controller, trust me) or just something better than Joy-Cons, definitely don’t pass this up.

Personally, between button layout, feel, and weight, it’s definitely a more desirable option than the Joy-Cons. Also, the Joy-Cons can feel a bit small in-hand, and the Pro controller alleviates that issue, as well. And at just $55, this is a no-brainer.

see at walmart
see at amazon

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology and everything else under the sun.

Comments
Advertisement

More in Deals