Score a Nintendo Switch Pro controller for just $55
This is the best price we’ve seen to date on this.
If you own a Nintendo Switch and haven’t ponied up the funds yet for a Switch Pro controller, today is your best chance at grabbing one at a deep discount because Walmart and Amazon are blowing them out the door at just $55 a pop. The controller typically runs at $69.99.
If you have a Switch and have been looking for either an extra controller for when friends come by (give them the Joy-Cons, you use the Pro controller, trust me) or just something better than Joy-Cons, definitely don’t pass this up.
Personally, between button layout, feel, and weight, it’s definitely a more desirable option than the Joy-Cons. Also, the Joy-Cons can feel a bit small in-hand, and the Pro controller alleviates that issue, as well. And at just $55, this is a no-brainer.
