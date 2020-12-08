Score Logitech’s Lightsync gaming mouse for an incredible $15 right now

If you’re in the market for a new gaming mouse or know someone who is, then it might be worth checking out this deal from Logitech. Right now, you can get the Logitech Lightsync gaming mouse for just $15. It usually sells at around $40.

The Lightsync gaming mouse from Logitech is ready to play with an 8, 000 DPI sensor and customizable, vibrant Lightsync RGB. Lightsync RGB can be customized with color wave effects or patterns across ~16. 8 million colors to suit your play style, setup, and mood. A classic 6-button design gets you right into the game and can be programmed to simplify tasks.

There’s a lot more going on here under the hood so be sure to click the button below for the rest of the product details. Listen, for $15, you absolutely can’t go wrong. And if you’re looking to cross of a name from your holiday shopping list, this should totally be on your radar.

