Score Razer’s insanely popular Hunstman gaming keyboard for just $90

If you’re a PC gamer and your current mechanical keyboard isn’t cutting it, upgrade to Razer’s highly-coveted Huntsman keyboard because right now it’s just $90. It normally sells for $150.

The Razer Huntsman introduces the new Razer Opto-Mechanical Switch, utilizing optical technology for unmatched speed, and a key stabilizer bar so every keypress is precise and accurate. Combined with a new switch design, it’s the first click switch that actuates and resets At the exact same point for rapid performance. Personalize settings with hybrid on-board memory and cloud storage.

If you need something with a little more oomph, its big brother, Razer’s Huntsman Elite keyboard is down to just $160 (usually $200). The choice is yours. If any of these keyboards pique your interest, we suggest smashing that buy button as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long this deal will last.

