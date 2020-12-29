Score the new Amazon Echo plus two Philips Hue smart bulbs for $70

If you didn’t get the gift you really wanted this year and it happens to be the all-new Amazon Echo, well, it sounds like you’re going to have to pony up the funds and just buy it yourself. And if that’s the case, the Echo is down to just $70 right now. And what makes it even sweeter is that Amazon will throw in two free Philip Hue smart bulbs for absolutely nothing.

Even if you’re not buying this for yourself, this still makes a great gift, just as long as you’re OK gifting someone after the holidays, but hey, better late than never, right? I mean, personally, I wouldn’t be all that mad if someone dropped a new Amazon Echo on me, but that’s just me.

Seeing that the Echo typically sells at $100 and the cost of two Philips Hue bulbs usually run around $20, this is a pretty killer deal. Again, you’re getting this all for just $70. I wouldn’t think twice about pulling the trigger on this if I were in the market for something like this. More info can be found by clicking the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.