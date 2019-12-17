Score this JBL Link 300 Bluetooth speaker with Google Assistant for just $80 (normally $300)

The clock is ticking and if you’re still stumbling around to get some last-minute holiday shopping done, eBay has a killer deal on this JBL Link 300 Bluetooth speaker w/ Google Assistant for just $80. It normally sells for $300. So yea, that’s about 73% off in savings.

So what exactly is the JBL Link 300? It’s basically a souped-up Google Home Max. We reviewed it a while back and absolutely loved it. The Link 300 is one of the best smart speakers on the market – you’ll truly get a lot for your money. For more details, check this out.

Listen, paying just $80 is an absolute steal. To paint things perspective, Best Buy currently has listed at $125, so yea, you’re getting a killer discount via eBay. Don’t pass this up, we don’t know how long this price will last. We’re guessing these will sell out fast so pull the trigger on this sooner than later.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.