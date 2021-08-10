Score this super-fast Aukey charging brick for just $30

If you’re an impatient bastard like me, then you’ll want all of your devices charged up as fast as humanly possible. Nobody has time for slow chargers. If this sounds like you, then you’ll want to check out this deal on this Aukey 90W 3-port charger – right now, it’s down to just $30 with code MIX3. It typically sells for $56.

This Aukey charger stands out among its competitors for two reasons. First, it supports the charging of multiple devices simultaneously via USB-C – a capability that many other devices lack. Second, unlike most chargers, this device offers a high output of 90W – enough to charge both your MacBook Pro at once or fast-charge a Samsung Galaxy Note 20, iPhone 12, or any other compatible device.

This deal is open to US residents only, and Aukey tells us there’s a 5-8 business day shipping window. So again, to get the discount, be sure to enter code MIX3 at checkout. You’ll see the savings reflected in your shopping cart after the promo code is applied. Click the button below for more info.

