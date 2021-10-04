Score three 64GB microSD flash drives for just a measly $20

I constantly lose flash drives like it’s no one’s business. If you’re like me and this all sounds too familiar, do yourself a favor and pick up this three-pack of PNY 64GB microSD cards because Amazon has them discounted down to $20. This pack normally costs $28.

These memory cards feature read speeds up to 100MB/s and are the perfect solution to expand onboard memory of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, action cameras, drones, and more, allowing users to free up space to enjoy more digital content.

If you have a lot of digital content and not enough storage space to store it all, you absolutely need this in your life. And the fact that you’re getting three of them for just $20 is a no-brainer here folks. Click the button below for more information.

And if 64GB isn’t cutting it for you, there’s plenty of more deals on a boatload of expandable memory products today in Amazon’s one-day sale. See everything else Amazon has up for grabs today here.

