Score two (yes, two) Echo Dots for just $40

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and you’re looking to add a couple of more Echo Dots to your collection, Amazon has a killer deal that gets you two for just $40 with code DOTPRIME2PK. Yup, $40 gets you two brand new Echo Dots. They typically sell for $50 each.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not, you’re stuck paying the full sticker price of $50 each. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and score two Echo Dots at this incredible price.

With a new speaker and design, the Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, and more. You can also call almost anyone and control compatible smart home devices with your voice. This is just the tip of the iceberg. To see all the features this puppy is capable of, click here.

Snagging two Echo Dots for just $40 is an absolute no-brainer folks. And with Prime Day just around the corner, expect to see more deals like this in the coming weeks. Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime if you’re already not subscribed. Click the button below for more details.

