Score your first four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1

When it comes to music streaming services, Amazon Music Unlimited is the cheapest option out there at just $8 a month for Prime Members. And if you’re looking to try it out, Amazon will hook you up with your first four months at just $1. That’s right, four months of unlimited music streaming for just one measly dollar. That’s not bad.

Now keep in mind, this promotion is only good for new customers only. If you’re already subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited – this deal isn’t for you. And don’t worry, you don’t need Amazon Prime to score on this deal, the only kicker is that service will renew at $10 per month instead of $8 after the four-month period.

If you’ve been on the fence about signing up for a music streaming service you should absolutely take advantage of this deal. You can always cancel your subscription if worst comes to worst. $1 is probably the cheapest gamble you’ll make all year. This deal offer expires on January 06, 2020.

