Seagate is blowing outs its external SSDs for over 30% off on Amazon

Looking for an external SSD that doesn’t break the bank? Do you store gigs worth of movies, Photoshop files, and games and always feel like you’re deleting something? An external hard drive is absolutely the way to go, and in recent years, the prices for serious storage has dropped quite a bit.

This Seagate Backup Plus Slim model will definitely fit the bill for most of your storage needs. It is also on sale in different sizes, so even if you don’t necessarily need 4TB of space, you can still score a sweet deal on a 1TB model. You can find the prices below:

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB – $39.99

$39.99 Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB – $54.99

$54.99 Seagate Backup Plus Slim 4TB – $75.20 (this model is actually only 20% off now)

$75.20 (this model is actually only 20% off now) Seagate Backup Plus Slim 5TB – $89.99

If you are in the market for more storage that is also portable, this is definitely the way to go. Know someone who spends a lot of time on a computer for gaming or work? It also makes a great gift.

