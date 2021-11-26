Ship a ton of stuff? These Black Friday deals on label printers might be worth a look

If you run a business and do a lot of shipping, you’re going to want to invest in a good shipping label printer. And if you’re finally looking to make the jump to one, there are some really good Black Friday deals you should be checking out. Let’s take a look at what’s up for grabs.

For starters, this three-inch iDPRT SP310 thermal label printer typically sells for $100. Right now, you can get it for just $69.99. There’s a $20 discount exclusive to Amazon Prime members, plus an additional $10 on-site coupon. Click here for a complete breakdown of all its features.

Next up is the three-inch iDPRT SP320 Bluetooth thermal label printer. Usually sold at $130, this Black Friday deal knocks it down to $83.99. There’s a $20 on-site coupon and Amazon Prime members recieve an additional $26 discount. Click here for features.

If you’re looking to jump on any of these, do it sooner than later as some of these promo codes are set to expire on November 29. If you’re someone who ships a lot of stuff, do yourself a favor and click on any of these products to learn more.

