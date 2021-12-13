Sign up for Amazon Music and get 6 free months of Disney+

If you’re shopping around for a premium music subscription, give Amazon Music a try for six months. And if you’re probably asking why. Well, here’s a good reason: sign up and Amazon will give you six months of Disney+ on them.

Amazon Music runs at $8 per month for Prime members. $10 if you’re aren’t subscribed. And you can cancel anytime. So essentially you’re paying only $8 for six months of Disney+. Not to mention, Amazon Music gives you access to thousands and thousands of artists and songs without any ad interruptions.

The only kicker here is that this deal is only good for new Amazon Music subscribers. Current subscribers are not eligible for this promotion. For more details, click the button below.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide and Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.