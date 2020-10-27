Deals
Slap a case on your brand new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro for just $2 freaking dollars
At just $2, you’re not really gambling much here.
If you plan on dropping over $700+ for a new iPhone 12, the next purchase on your list should be a case. I mean, why not? How would you feel if you dropped it? I’m guessing the feeling wouldn’t be all that great. So, do yourself a favor and slap a case on that puppy. And if you need one on the cheap, here are some options that get you a brand new case for just $2.
Regardless if you plan on going with the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro, you can get a clear case from Amazon right now for just $2. Yes, $2 whole dollars. All you have to do is enter code 758CYQ6N and applying the $1 on-site coupon to get the discount. Unfortunately, color choices are a bit limited, so your only option is clear. But hey, at $2, who’s complaining, right?
Even if you plan to buy another case sometime down the line, get this case for $2 and protect it while you look for other choices. I mean, at $2, you’re not really losing anything here. Click the button below for more details.
